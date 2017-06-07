PA Arab arrested at Qalandiya on suspicion of rape

A Palestinian Authority resident has been arrested at the Qalandiya Crossing on suspicion of raping of a 30-year-old woman suffering from mental illness.
The police are expected to request an extension of his remand.
