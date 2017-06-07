Haifa traffic changes for Indian prime minister's visit

Between the hours of 10:00 and 12:00, traffic will be closed on Derech Yafo from the Ben-Gurion Junction to the Dolphin Junction and traffic at the intersection of Ben-Gurion and Haatzmaut will be diverted to Meginim, due to the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi. The opposite direction will be blocked only between 10:15 and 10:35.

During the same period the following routes are expected to be blocked intermittently: Dr. Efron, Haaliyah hashniah (between the Efron Junction and Kikar Hehl Hayam [Navy Square]), Rechov Hehl Hayam (Navy Street from the square to the Dolphin junction). These streets will reopen following the passing of the prime minister's motorcade.