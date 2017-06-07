IDF Training suspended, brass meeting on safety

The Israel Defense Forces suspended all training on the order of the chief of staff, following a series of serious accidents, headed by the accidental shooting in Hebron that caused the death of Lieutenant David Golovenchich, according to IDF Radio. The conclusions of the initial investigation revealed that the soldiers did not unload their weapons before the exercise and the officer did not wear a ceramic vest. An additional safety incident at the base in the Golan Heights - a plaster grenade exploded during cleaning work - no injuries were reported.

Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot has called a meeting of senior officers to discuss the matter.