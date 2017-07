Candidate for Labor Party Chairman Avi Gabbai said on Thursday that if elected, he would leave Yitzhak Herzog as opposition chairman.

"Yitzhak (Bozi) Herzog was elected and brought 24 seats and there is no obligation to replace him. On the contrary, fairness and interest demand that he continue in the post and I'll be happy if he agrees to that. Of course I call on him, just like Omer [Bar Lev] and Erel [Margalit] to join me to replace [Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu.