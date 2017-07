Officials in the Central African Republic have confirmed that 78 people were killed and 72 injured on Tuesday, when a truck overloaded with people crashed outside the town of Bambari, about 300 kilometers northeast of the capital Bangui.

A local parliament member told Reuters that many of the people were traders who were trying to get to market on time. Many people use truck for lack of better transportation. Highway infrastructure has been neglected amid fighting between Christians and Muslims.