07:43 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 12, 5777 , 06/07/17 Tamuz 12, 5777 , 06/07/17 IDF engineers map house of Damascus Gate terrorist Israeli carried out an engineering mapping Wednesday evening of the home in the village of Deir Abu Mash'al of Adal Hassan Ahmed Ankush, one of the terrorists who carried out the attack on the Damascus Gate on Friday, June 16, in which Border Guard commander Hadas Malka was killed. ► ◄ Last Briefs