07:36 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 12, 5777 , 06/07/17 PA weapons factories raided The Israel Defense Forces, Shabak Israel Security Agency, Border Guards and police raided weapons factories Wednesday evening in three Palestinian Authority localities. In Ar-Ram, two lathes used for making weapons were seized and two factories were sealed. Another lathe was seized in Duha and eight knives were seized in Karut Bani Hassan