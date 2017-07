06:13 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 12, 5777 , 06/07/17 Tamuz 12, 5777 , 06/07/17 French President condemns 'settlement construction' French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday condemned Israeli “settlement construction” during a meeting in Paris with Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas. Expressing concern about the "deteriorating situation" unfolding in Judea and Samaria, eastern Jerusalem, and Gaza, Macron said that the continued "absence of a political horizon feeds despair and extremism,” according to comments quoted by i24news. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs