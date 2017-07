Doctors at MedStar Washington Hospital Center on Wednesday night downgraded the condition of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise from "fair" to "serious" after he contracted an infection, Fox News reported.

Scalise, who was wounded in the shooting attack on the GOP baseball practice in Virginia on June 14, "has been readmitted to the Intensive Care Unit at MedStar Washington Hospital Center due to new concerns for infection," the hospital said in a statement.