05:45 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 12, 5777 , 06/07/17 Tamuz 12, 5777 , 06/07/17 South African ruling party calls to downgrade ties with Israel South Africa's ruling party, the African National Congress (ANC) is again singling out Israel for criticism. The ANC on Tuesday called for the downgrading of the South African Embassy in Israel due to what it said was the “lack of commitment from Israel on Palestine”, reported The Citizen. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs