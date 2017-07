02:42 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 12, 5777 , 06/07/17 Tamuz 12, 5777 , 06/07/17 Siege on Venezuela's National Assembly ends A siege on Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly ended around dusk on Wednesday, Reuters reported. Eyewitnesses said people began leaving the building which was attacked by pro-government groups. Assembly president Julio Borges said more than 350 politicians, journalists and guests had been besieged inside the building from the morning, with five injured opposition lawmakers recovering in hospital. ► ◄ Last Briefs