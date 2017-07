02:14 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 12, 5777 , 06/07/17 Tamuz 12, 5777 , 06/07/17 Congressman apologizes over Auschwitz video U.S. congressman Clay Higgins apologized Wednesday for recording a video while visiting the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland. Higgins, a first-term House Republican and former police officer, produced an edited, five-minute video of himself touring parts of the camp and narrating in somber tones, including inside one of the former gas chambers. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs