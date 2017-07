22:56 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 11, 5777 , 05/07/17 Tamuz 11, 5777 , 05/07/17 Watch: Sheikh prays for 'slaughter' of Americans and Europeans Read more Palestinian Arab cleric slams Saudis and Qataris for 'collaboration' with West, prays to 'enable slaughter' in address at Al-Aqsa Mosque. ► ◄ Last Briefs