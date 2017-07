17:25 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 11, 5777 , 05/07/17 Tamuz 11, 5777 , 05/07/17 Jerusalem to approve 800 new housing units Read more Municipality intends to approve units in Pisgat Zeev, Neve Yaakov, Ramot, and Gilo. In addition, 114 units for J'lem Arabs to be approved. ► ◄ Last Briefs