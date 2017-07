17:11 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 11, 5777 , 05/07/17 Tamuz 11, 5777 , 05/07/17 US ban on laptops on Turkish flights ends The ban on electronic devices such as laptops which the US imposed on incoming flights from Turkey ended Wednesday.



This morning, Turkish Airlines passengers traveling to New York John F. Kennedy International Airport from İstanbul Atatürk Airport carried their electronic devices on the 6:45 a.m. flight number TK-3.