Convicted unrepentant terrorist to manage Machpela?

A convicted, premeditated mass-murderer, Tayseer Abu-Sneineh, is directly responsible, on behalf of the Palestinian Authority,

for the Machpela/Hebron heritage site – whose fate is up for UNESCO debate this week, on 7 July.

One year ago, an unrepentant Abu-Sneineh was caught on film proudly describing, in Arabic, exactly how he slaughtered 6 Israeli worshippers on the Jewish Sabbath in 1980.

Abu-Sneineh also tells his laughing and appreciative audience, that he had hoped to kill more people, not just 6. He says his original plan was to postpone his terrorist attack for another day if less than 50 (!) potential victims were present.

An agency of the United Nations, the main organ of world peace, is about to place a precious World Heritage Site, now managed by Israel, in the hands of an unrepentant convicted Palestinian mass-murderer

-

Tayseer Abu-Sneineh. Abu-Sneineh is the current Mayor of Hebron and previous Director, on behalf of the Palestinian Authority, of Religious Endowments in Hebron, including the Cave of the Patriarchs.

