Minister for Social Equality Gila Gamliel met Wednesday with the parents of the three youths Naftali Frankel, Gilad Shaar and Eyal Yifrach HyD,(May G-d avenge their blood) and with the director of the Gesher association Ilan Gal-Dor.

The parents came to thank the minister for her active participation in the "Unity Day" which was established by the bereaved parents two years ago.

Gamliel suggested legislating the day as it is a "most important value."