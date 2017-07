14:43 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 11, 5777 , 05/07/17 Tamuz 11, 5777 , 05/07/17 Knesset rejects Western Wall Arrangement bill The Knesset rejected at initial reading a proposal by MK Nahman Shai(Zionist Union) regarding the Western Wall Arrangement. "Nothing is new. The government has chosen a tactic of deferring and suspending in order not to deal with the Western Wall Arrangement," said Shai.

