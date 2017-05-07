Hate crime against Jews- 10 dunam vineyard vandalized

A resident of the Esh Kodesh outpost, Tzviki Struk, discovered last Saturday evening that local Arabs had broken in to his vineyard and vandalized 10 dunams of Cabernet Sauvignon grapes.

The vineyards were supposed to be harvested in two months time.

The damage is estimated at hundreds of thousands of shekels as well as the loss of fruit in future years.

Esh Kodesh residents say that for the past ten years Arabs have been destroying their vineyards and to date not one of them has been arrested for these acts.



