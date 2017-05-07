Police officer jailed for robbing detainee

The Haifa District Court sentenced a police officer from the Irron district to 12 months in jail on charges of robbery and connivance to perform a crime.

The policeman was on duty with another policeman and detained a person on suspicion of driving a stolen car, and stole 6200 NIS from the detainee, warning him not to complain about the stolen money. Later the policeman returned 1000 NIS of the money. The next day the policeman decided to return the money after one of the policemen at their station suspected it was stolen.