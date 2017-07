13:32 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 11, 5777 , 05/07/17 Tamuz 11, 5777 , 05/07/17 Belgium: 4 arrested on involvement in Brussels attack Four people were arrested on suspicion of involvement in an attempted attack at the Brussels railway station last month. The attack was foiled after the 36-year-old terrorist did not succeed in activating the bomb which contained gas canisters and nails. He was shot to death by a soldier standing nearby.

► ◄ Last Briefs