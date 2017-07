13:04 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 11, 5777 , 05/07/17 Tamuz 11, 5777 , 05/07/17 Gabbay asks Herzog to support his candidacy Labor party leadership candidate Avi Gabbay met with Labor party head Yitzhak Herzog and asked him for his support in the second round of elections for the head of the party.

