12:55 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 11, 5777 , 05/07/17 Tamuz 11, 5777 , 05/07/17 Two arrested for robbing Arab driver in racial attack Police arrested two youths in Jerusalem suspected of attacking an Arab female driver for racial reasons and stealing her cellphone. The two saw the driver in the Givat Shaul neighborhood and threatened her while cursing her, stole her cellphone and kicked here car. A short time later police arrested the two and their remand was extended for five days.

