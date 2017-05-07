12:16
Reported

News Briefs

  Tamuz 11, 5777 , 05/07/17

Woman saved from jumping off bridge by policeman

A clip released online reveals a dramatic event which occurred Wednesday morning when police and civilians managed to save the life of a young woman who was threatening to jump from a bridge in the center of the country. In the clip the young woman can be seen talking with police moments before she jumps and then one of the policemen succeeded in holding her hand and pulling her up over the bridge.

The woman was detained to prevent her trying to kill herself again and taken for psychiatric treatment.

 
 

Last Briefs