Tom Nissani, the youth who betrothed his girlfriend, Sarah, on Temple Mount last Thursday, received a summons by police in the wake of the incident.

Nissani was told that until the police hearing he is "banned from entering Temple Mount" and he is concerned that he will be banned for half a year during the police hearing.

Nissani said that it was important for him to act as he did as "it is the right of every Jew to betroth his wife on Temple Mount."