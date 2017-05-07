Stone candles from Samaria for US ambassador's wife

Shomron Regional Council head Yossi Dagan presented to the wife of the US ambassador to Israel, Tammy Friedman, a set of stone candlesticks made by stone artist Assaf Kidron of Itamar in Samaria, during a party in honor of US independence day at the ambassador's home in Herzliya.

Kidron, one of the prominent stone artists in Israel, said that "I hope that every Friday evening when they light the candles and watch the flames, these stones will fuel them with love of the land. I wish for the ambassador and his wife that they will do their duties both with fidelity to the US and with love of the land of Israel."