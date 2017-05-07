Why was live fire used in exercise?

The IDF is investigating the tragic death of First Lieutenant David Goloventzis during a training exercise with Battalion 12 of the Golani brigade.

Channel 2 reported that the soldiers knew of the exercise which was supposed to be taking place and it is unclear why the soldier pressed the trigger and shot his commander.

A number of safety procedures were ignored during the exercise. Soldiers did not check their weapons beforehand for stray bullets, the commander was not wearing a safety vest as required and live fire was used in contravention of the rules.

The soldier who fired the bullets is being treated for shock by professional elements.



