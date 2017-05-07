11:33
Holon hit-and-run suspect arrested

Police arrested a 60-year-old man on suspicion of involvement in a hit-and-run accident which occurred Tuesday in Holon.

The suspect was released from jail a month ago and his license has not been valid since 1990.

