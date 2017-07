The Rishon Letzion Magistrates Court sentenced Roman Bedlbayev to 14 months in jail for causing the death by negligence of a 2.5 year-old child, after he did not strap the child into a safety seat as required by law and she fell out of the car during a ride near the Beit Dagan junction and was killed.

The court also ordered him to pay 30,000 NIS in compensation to the mother of the child, his former girlfriend, and revoked his license for eight years.