11:23 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 11, 5777 , 05/07/17 Tamuz 11, 5777 , 05/07/17 Rabbi Goldschmidt: UNESCO lost all forms of credibility Reacting to the UNESCO decision denying Israel's sovereign rights in Jerusalem, Chief Rabbi Goldschmidt, President of The Conference of European Rabbis said that:“UNESCO has once again decided to dismiss thousands of years of Jewish history. It is an insulting political decision for an organisation that has lost all forms of credibility. We reject this decision in the strongest manner.” ‏

