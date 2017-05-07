MK Peretz: Next Monday we will complete the victory

Histadrut director Avi Nissenkorn announced Wednesday that he intended to support MK Amir Peretz for the role of leader of the Labor party.

Peretz and Avi Gabbay progressed yesterday to the second round of the primaries to take place next week. Peretz received 32.7% of the vote, while Gabbay received 27%, Yitzhak Herzog 16.7% and Erel Margalit 16.1%.

Peretz promised to raise minimum wages and said "only a strong society can perform bold initiatives like a peace process." He also promised to help pensioners and to remove manpower companies from the economy.

Peretz concluded by saying "next Monday we will complete the victory and I will be a candidate for prime minister. Take note: The next elections will take place in May 2018."