10:49 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 11, 5777 , 05/07/17 Tamuz 11, 5777 , 05/07/17 Three injured, one moderately in Ashkelon road accident An 85-year-old man was moderately injured and two other people lightly injured in a car accident near the Mavkiim junction on Road 4 near Ashkelon. An MDA team summoned to the scene transferred the injured people to the Barzilai hospital in Ashkelon.

