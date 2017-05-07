Auschwitz officials slam US rep for gas chamber video

Officials at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum have criticized a Louisiana congressman for narrating part of a five-minute video from inside a former gas chamber at the Nazi concentration camp in Poland.

Louisiana news outlets report that US Rep. Clay Higgins posted the video Saturday.

In it, the Republican said that the killings took just 20 minutes and this shows why the US military 'must be invincible'.

A post on the Auschwitz Memorial's official Twitter account said Tuesday that a former gas chamber is not a stage but a place where there should be respectful silence.