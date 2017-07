10:31 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 11, 5777 , 05/07/17 Tamuz 11, 5777 , 05/07/17 Orphans of work accident victims to get grants until 20 The Knesset Labor and Social Affairs committee approved for second and third reading a bill initiated by MKs from various parties including Moshe Gafni, Uri Maklev and Yaakov Asher (UTJ) and others, according to which orphans of people killed in work accidents will receive a pension from the National Insurance until the age of 20 and not 18, if they are studying in a higher academic institution or Yeshiva. The new law will cost 1 million NIS per year ► ◄ Last Briefs