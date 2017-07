10:19 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 11, 5777 , 05/07/17 Tamuz 11, 5777 , 05/07/17 Deri on Labor primaries:'significant step for Sephardim Interior Minister Aryeh Deri responded Tuesday to the results of the primaries in the Labor party in which two Sephardic contenders reached the second round and tweeted "leave the politics and the factions behind. The fact that the Labor party, the party which followed on from Mapai, chooses Amir Peretz and Avi Gabbay, says that we have made significant steps on the matter of Sephardim [participating in leadership roles in government]

► ◄ Last Briefs