Who is sending falafel to the Vizhnitz Rebbe?

The Vizhnitz hasidim are fuming after their Rebbe, Rabbi Yisrael Hager who lives in Benei Berak, has suffered from anonymous people wishing to disturb and embarrass him by falsely sending food and utility companies to his house.

In one instance, tens of falafel portions were sent on a number of occasions to the Rebbe's house. The rebbe did not tell his associates and distribute the food to poor people every day after paying for it.

On another occasion an air conditioning expert was sent to the Rebbe's house, claiming he had been called to arrive there.

The hasidim are trying to locate the harassing elements.