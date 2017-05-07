'Smotrich will reach a high place in the primaries'

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked called on members of the Tekuma party to participate in the primaries of the Jewish Home party.

Shaked said in a Kol Barama radio interview that "a split in the right-wing party will inevitably cause damage. Betzalel Smotrich is an excellent MK and there is no reason he shouldn't compete in the primaries and I believe he will get a high placement."

Shaked referred to the results of the Labor party's elections and to the statement by contender Avi Gabbay that as long as the pavements in Tiberias are not fixed he would not fix the pavements in Judea and Samaria communities."

"I am very upset by the statements of Avi Gabbay against the new communities. When he sat in the government he voted together with us on all the government decisions," said Shaked.

Shaked also referred to the issue of haredi conscription and said that she had hoped to achieve an agreement which would allow for voluntary conscription of haredim because she does not believe in forced conscription, but "the coalition forced me to vote in favor of it."