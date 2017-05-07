US concerned by North Korea missile experiment

US Intelligence sources are concerned that North Korea does indeed have the ability to launch incontinental ballistic missiles containing nuclear warheads. The range of such missiles is 6,700 km which means that they can hit any place in Europe and can even reach Alaska. Presently such missiles cannot reach New York or Washington but the pace at which Korea is developing these missiles is alarming the free world.

The experiment performed by North Korea on July 4 was symbolic. This was American Independence Day and the experiment caused intense concern there. President Trump is relying on Russia and China to try and reign in North Korean president Kim Jong-un before the world suffers an apocalyptic new form of warfare.