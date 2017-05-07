Omri Casspi joins Golden State Warriors for 1-year deal

The Golden State Warriors and Israeli forward Omri Casspi reached an agreement Tuesday on a one-year contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Caspi had a rough season last year, splitting it between the Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves. He failed to make much of an impact during any of those stops, averaging 5.2 points and 3.1 rebounds across 36 games.

The two-time Israeli Super League champion said that: "I want to share some of my experiences and help this team win basketball games and learn how to play with them and enjoy this ride and see where it goes from there."