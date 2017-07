08:50 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 11, 5777 , 05/07/17 Tamuz 11, 5777 , 05/07/17 Indian PM to meet prime minister and president Indian prime minister Narendra Modi who is visiting Israel, will hold work meetings Wednesday with Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Rivlin. Modi will also visit the Israel Museum and participate in a gathering of Jewish emigrants from India at the Ganei Taarucha hall in Tel Aviv. ► ◄ Last Briefs