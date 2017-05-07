Gabbay:In order to oust Netanyahu we need to rebuild

Former Minister of Environmental Protection Avi Gabbay, who reached the second round of the primaries for the Labor party said in a Radio 2 interview that "the members of Labor took a very brave decision. It's not simple to choose a new person in the party. They chose the positive campaign, the winning campaign."

Gabbay, who will compete with MK Amir Peretz in the second round, added that "I will be happy to partner with Tzipi Livni but in order to oust Netanyahu we need to rebuild the party afresh and not just make political coalitions."