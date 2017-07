06:46 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 11, 5777 , 05/07/17 Tamuz 11, 5777 , 05/07/17 Report: Casspi signs with Golden State The Golden State Warriors on Tuesday signed Israeli player Omri Casspi to a one-year deal, ESPN reported. The report said that Casspi signed for the veteran minimum, which is $2.1 million. ► ◄ Last Briefs