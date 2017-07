06:12 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 11, 5777 , 05/07/17 Tamuz 11, 5777 , 05/07/17 Fatah welcomes latest UNESCO resolution The Fatah movement, headed by Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, welcomed Tuesday's UNESCO resolution which denies Israeli sovereignty in Jerusalem and condemns. Commenting on the decision, Fatah's Europe spokesman Jamal Nazzal said that "this organization's vote on this issue is doing historic justice, and also reflects the international position that is opposed to Israel's policy, as well as our position that denies recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of the occupation." Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs