05:44 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 11, 5777 , 05/07/17 Tamuz 11, 5777 , 05/07/17 Head of Revolutionary Guards blasts 'terrorist' Saudi Arabia The head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Tuesday described Saudi Arabia as a "terrorist state", AFP reported. Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari came in a speech in which he announced his stint as commander of the elite military force will be extended and continue until at least 2020. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs