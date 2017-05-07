Gabai: Party members want change

Former Minister Avi Gabai, who will take part in the second round of the Labor party primaries against MK Amir Peretz, arrived at his headquarters and spoke to his activists on Tuesday evening,.

"You proved that you are focusing on what is important and are welcoming a newcomer, and you have proven that this is an open party that today truly calls upon new audiences to join it," said Gabai, who is a relatively new member of Labor after previously being a member of Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon's Kulanu party.