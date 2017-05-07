23:45 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 10, 5777 , 04/07/17 Tamuz 10, 5777 , 04/07/17 Eizenkot stops training exercises following officer's death IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot called for a pause in IDF training exercises on Tuesday evening. The decision came in the wake of the death of an IDF officer during an exercise in the Gilber checkpoint in Hebron. ► ◄ Last Briefs