IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot called for a pause in IDF training exercises on Tuesday evening.
The decision came in the wake of the death of an IDF officer during an exercise in the Gilber checkpoint in Hebron.
|
23:45
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 10, 5777 , 04/07/17
Eizenkot stops training exercises following officer's death
IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot called for a pause in IDF training exercises on Tuesday evening.
The decision came in the wake of the death of an IDF officer during an exercise in the Gilber checkpoint in Hebron.
Last Briefs