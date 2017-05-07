23:12
Reported

News Briefs

  Tamuz 10, 5777 , 04/07/17

Herzog: I'm sorry about the results

MK Yitzhak Herzog responded to the results of the primaries in the Labor party which saw him losing his position as leader.

"Members of the Labor party have said their part. I respect their decision. I congratulate Amir Peretz and Avi Gabai who made the second round and wish both of them success. In the coming days I will consult with my friends and colleagues within the big camp I have in the Labor party regarding my support in the second round."

"I am grateful to all the friends who came along with me on this amazing journey. I regret the result on a personal, political and ideological level . I had the pleasure of working with outstanding friends. I will never forget what you did for me,” he added.

