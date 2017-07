23:02 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 10, 5777 , 04/07/17 Tamuz 10, 5777 , 04/07/17 Gen. Amiram Levin: Voters chose to begin the change General(Res.) Amiram Levin who left the race for Zionist Union leader and declared his support for Avi Gabai who is in the second round said Tuesday that "I congratulate my partner Avi Gabai on his great win today and his advancing to the second round. The voters today chose to begin the change and restore hope to the Zionist Union."

► ◄ Last Briefs