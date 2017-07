22:45 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 10, 5777 , 04/07/17 Tamuz 10, 5777 , 04/07/17 Bar Lev: Zionist Union must speak the truth MK Omer Bar-Lev, who came fifth in the Zionist Union primaries held Tuesday, said that "I wish to thank all of the volunteers and supporters who were at my side all the way along. I am proud of the campaign we have undertaken. In order to return to power, the Zionist Union must speak the truth and I will stand beside every candidate who will adopt this way."

