A 14-year-old girl riding on an electric bicycle was hit by a car in Azmaut street in Herzliya.
MDA teams treated the girl and transferred her to the Beilinson hospital in Petah Tikva in moderate condition suffering from injuries to her head.
News BriefsTamuz 10, 5777 , 04/07/17
14-year-old bicyclist hit,moderately injured by car
